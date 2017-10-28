Member of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Member of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts. Michael Conroy AP
Letters to the Editor

NFL players are cheating their employers

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 28, 2017 8:34 AM

Columbia, SC

I respect an individual’s right to protest the national anthem, as protected under the U.S. Constitution. But let it be understood that the platforms upon which athletes and entertainers are protesting are not their own. They are entitled to protest any injustices that they see fit, but their place of employment is not the place to exercise those rights, because it impedes their employers’ ability to generate income to compensate them.

Eric Donald

Athletes have been well-compensated, and if they are sincere in taking a stance concerning social injustice, why not use other medium for expressing their concerns, such as social media? Instead, they have awakened a sleeping giant in corporate America, and their message has been diluted as they have broken the rules of engagement. What they do in their personal time is up to them. But they chose to use their employers’ platform to advance their personal agenda. As a 40-something African-American, I support their stance but oppose their methods.

It is a simple question of fairness.

If I have tasks I needed to accomplish on my 9-to-5 job and instead focused on my personal agenda, I would be cheating my employer. If I were a business owner, I would be furious if an employee used my business to advance his or her own personal agenda. Professional football players have the means to make a stance on their own time. It is unethical and unfair do that at the expense of their employers.

If players truly support individuals affected by social injustice, why not use their own resources and channels to get the message out there so it doesn’t get cluttered or lost, as it already has due to the politics and policies of the business world? The game is chess, not checkers.

Elgin

