Letters to the Editor

A national anthem solution for everyone

Letter to The State’s editorial board

November 01, 2017 4:15 PM

Columbia, SC

I wish some NFL owner had the nerve and imagination to ask the players ahead of time to take a knee respectfully, and then ask the audience to stand respectfully, and instead of the national anthem, have Paul Simon at mid-field play his “American Tune.”

There is no law requiring the national anthem to start games. Paul Simon’s song is respectful, recognizes the problems but is still optimistic. If you don’t know what I am talking about, you owe it to yourself to go online and listen to this ode to America.

We should all be in this sense of “America” together, and some Americans are hurting. The rest of us should care about that. This should not be divisive; it should be a bonding experience. We should all care, a lot, for the principles and goals that were the driving force behind the start of this nation.

Robert Kelly

Columbia

