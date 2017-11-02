YALONDA M. JAMES AP
Letters to the Editor

Citadel audit was waste of time, money

Letter to The State’s editorial board

November 02, 2017 11:23 AM

Columbia, SC

The Oct. 20 article, “State auditors question Citadel’s diversity, secret meetings,” says that state Rep. Dwight Loftis had asked the Legislative Audit Council to determine whether Citadel President John Rosa had too much authority “in hiring, cadet discipline and setting salaries.” That request borders on the ludicrous.

Gen. Rosa is the appropriate person to review all proposed hires, to ensure continuity of faculty and staff. He is involved in cadet discipline because the commandant of cadets is on his staff and reports directly to him. The general can rightly approve, challenge and change any disciplinary action on campus; Gen. Rosa is responsible for submitting and defending the annual budget, and if salaries are out of line, he is the authority who can effect change.

Does it not seem proper that the president, i.e., the commanding general, has the authority to lead the school in a fitting military manner? I suggest Mr. Loftis and the Legislative Audit Council ought to leave well enough alone and concentrate on more serious problems confronting our state.

Jay Pearson

Orangeburg

