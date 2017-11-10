What is happening to our country? Through the fog of mendacity, there is metastatic malaise among my fellow Americans. We shake our collective heads, and we ask, “Where is justice?” The egregious bombshells in the news would have had my departed parents up in arms.
The latest insult to our legal system was the slap on the wrist of Bowe Bergdahl.
I don’t care which side of the aisle is hit, whether conservative or liberal, it’s demoralizing. The sickness is widespread and all-encompassing. There seems to be no end to this tunnel … so disheartening and so very, very sad. Let us all bow our heads in prayer for America and justice.
Susan Veld
Columbia
