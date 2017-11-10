Rule of law, not guns, keeps us free

In his Oct. 25 letter, “Guns are what keep us free,” Jim Clark creates a false equivalency.
We are a nation of laws.
Without the first, fourth, fifth and 14th amendments to the Constitution, guns would be of little use. Think of countries without guns and with laws, or the reverse, with unlimited guns and few laws. Niger, Angola, the eastern bloc and several others sink to chaotic situations.
Of course the Second Amendment is in the news more than most, but to place so much importance on it when there are 21 others is a misrepresentation.
Sandra Kostrzewa
Chapin
Comments