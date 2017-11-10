Seth Perlman AP
‘FairTax’ should be GOP reform of choice

House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady is a co-sponsor of the Fair Tax bill (HR.25).

Vice President Mike Pence co-sponsored similar legislation as well as OMB Director Mick Mulvaney when they were in the U.S. House.

Our own Sen. Tim Scott was a co-sponsor when he was in the House.

President Trump’s tax adviser, Stephen Moore, was a co-author of the FairTax bill.

There are currently 44 co-sponsors of this tax reform bill in the House and Senate.

The Fair Tax bill does everything that Trump says he wants tax reform to do and more. So why isn’t anyone talking about it?

Because it allows people to own every penny they earn and only pay taxes when they chose to buy something.

What is needed is to to get this bill out of Brady’s committee and passed in the House, then through the Senate and onto Trump’s desk.

The Fair Tax bill is the “Emancipation Proclamation” for the American taxpayer.

Please tell our congresscritters to do their job and pass this real tax reform bill.

Joe Lolli

Columbia

