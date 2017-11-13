This plantation preserves open space

Auldbrass Plantation near Yemassee was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1939 and constructed by the late C. Leigh Stevens, who called on Wright to design a self-sufficient modern plantation for farming, hunting and entertaining. Stevens owned Auldbrass until his death in 1962, and it eventually was purchased by Joel Silver, an ardent enthusiast of Frank Lloyd Wright. With the assistance of Eric Lloyd Wright, the grandson of Frank Lloyd Wright, he has meticulously restored this architectural treasure.
This brilliant example or Mr. Wright’s ability to combine his interpretation of a Southern plantation with his theories of organic architecture attracts Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiasts from across the United States to what has evolved into a most successful biennial fundraiser weekend for the Beaufort County Open Land Trust, with tickets selling-out within hours of placing them on sale.
Our ability to provide leadership in protecting and preserving open space in the Lowcountry can be directly attributed to the opportunity Mr. Silver gives us to host tours of Auldbrass. We thank him for allowing so many to experience Frank Lloyd Wright’s genius, and for such a generous member of our community.
Patricia Irwin
President, Beaufort County Open Land Trust
Beaufort
