Letters to the Editor

Pray for the victims, then listen to the answer

Letter to The State editorial board

November 14, 2017 8:00 AM

Columbia, SC

More thoughts and prayers. We pray for those who mourn family and friends killed and wounded by gun violence. We pray also for an end to gun violence.

Can it be that God’s answer to the prayer is “Do nothing”? Or “Sell more guns and ammo”? Those answers do not make sense, theologically or morally.

Yet for years, one killing after another, “nothing” or “more guns” is what most state and federal officials in South Carolina do about gun violence.

Having prayed many times about this matter, I am convinced that the answer to our prayers is to pass commonsense gun laws and to strengthen the mental-health system. Prayer is a two-way process. Listen. Act.

Arlene Andrews

Blythewood

