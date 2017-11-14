How to create an alcoholic. Step 1: take your babies to bars

I was shocked to see the Nov. 5 article: “Would you take your baby to a bar? More Columbia parents are saying yes.” It is astounding to me to know that some parents think it’s OK to teach their preschool children that going to a bar is a fun thing to do. Good grief! At what age do you start giving the child a beer?
One bar owner was quoted as saying: “We’re not a bar, per se.… We’re a community center with alcohol.” The article helpfully explains: “Turns out, alcohol and kids can mix just fine, much to the pleasure of fun-loving parents.”
Do these “fun-loving parents” fail to realize that their children are watching and learning from their examples? Will the parents be surprised or angry when their child gets arrested for DUI? Or when he wrecks the family car while driving under the influence? Or when she gets raped while passed out drunk?
Responsible adults understand that their kids will follow their example. Hanging out in a bar may be a fun thing to do, but hanging out in a bar with your children is grossly irresponsible and borders on child endangerment. Instead of the brewery scene, hang out with your children in a wholesome place, like maybe … church? Maybe some good, Christian values will rub off on them there.
I’ve read that one person out of seven has the potential to become an alcoholic. What if that seventh person was your precious son or daughter? What if you were the one responsible for influencing your child to become an alcoholic?
Couldn’t happen? Talk with one of the homeless alcoholics who live on the streets of Columbia and at Oliver Gospel Mission in downtown Columbia and hear their story. I dare you.
Jessie Sargent
West Columbia
