What happened to the deficit hawks?

Our national debt is more than $20 trillion, or about $60,000 for every man, woman and child in the United States. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects that it will grow by another $10 trillion over the next 10 years.
Now many of our elected officials in Washington want to cut taxes for corporations and wealthy individuals, adding another $1.5 trillion to the debt over 10 years. This debt will be passed on to our children and grandchildren, lowering their standard of living. These officials make the false promise that tax cuts will pay for themselves. Don’t be fooled. The tax cuts being proposed will add to the deficit, do little for the middle class and hurt all of us in the long run.
Our senators and representative talk about balanced budgets and patriotism, but many are afraid to do what is best for our country because they are beholden to special interests and wealthy donors. Shame on them for their hypocrisy if they vote for these tax cuts.
Michael C. Misvel
Irmo
