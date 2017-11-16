US can’t survive with civic illiteracy

Cal Thomas’ Sept. 21 column, “Ignorant nation,” is a serious indictment of our “once-great American education system.”
He cites a poll where only 37 percent could name any of the five rights guaranteed by the First Amendment, only 48 percent “got freedom of speech right,” 38 percent couldn’t name one of the three branches of government, and only 26 percent correctly named all three. In another study, only 19 percent knew the First Amendment guaranteed freedom of religion.
The concepts of the balance of powers and federalism are foreign to many Americans. There is also a woeful ignorance of how our free-enterprise system works. Emphasis today is on diversity, political correctness, technology and multiculturalism.
Many years ago, I taught American history and civics in junior high and American history, American government and world history in high school. We had frequent discussions of current events.
I wonder how much emphasis is given to these subjects today. Civics isn’t even being taught in many middle schools.
Our education system is failing to prepare students in these critical areas necessary to become good citizens. Our constitutional republic cannot survive if this level of ignorance is allowed to continue.
Motte Yarbrough
Saluda
