Why this man needs to help run the US Education Department

I was delighted to see Mick Zais, a retired Army general and a West Point graduate, nominated to be the deputy secretary at the U.S. Department of Education. His father and brother were both generals. His pedigree is solid.
Dr. Zais is a leader with the highest integrity and a lifetime of public service, a brilliant man, incisive, analytical and not one to make kneejerk decisions. I saw this during more than 10 years as chairman of the Newberry College Board of Trustees, where as president he turned Newberry into a cutting-edge institution, thriving and growing.
People forget that the S.C. education superintendent is virtually powerless; Dr. Zais’ received virtually no support from the governor, who did not want to challenge the education hierarchy. He recognized early on that it was futile to try to fix the problems, such as too many school boards and local legislators who, for political reasons, dare not interfere with what is often the largest employer in their county.
Still, it is notable that while he was superintendent, public schools improved test scores and graduation rates while increasing access to virtual education.
One of his causes was advocating that lottery scholarships go to the needy, with no strings attached, rather than holding the most needy students to the same academic requirements as students from more affluent districts.
His commitment to helping students find a school that best fits their needs is evident by the rapid growth in high-quality public charter schools during his tenure as education superintendent. Charter schools are held to state standards and answer to state officials. Imagine a school whose continued existence is based on its success. If they fail, they close.
While the U.S. Department of Education doesn’t manage schools and school districts, I know Dr. Zais will ensure that it puts the interests of students first in order to secure their future and that of the nation.
Billy Walker
Lexington
