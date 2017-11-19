How you can help fight premature birth

On Nov. 1, the March of Dimes released the 2017 Premature Birth Report Card. South Carolina slipped to a “D” grade, and our preterm birth rate increased to 10.4 percent. Preterm birth is the largest contributor to infant death in the United States. It can also lead to lifelong disabilities. As the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health, the March of Dimes is committed to addressing this disturbing new trend.
During November — Prematurity Awareness Month — our community can help raise awareness of premature birth . I’m supporting the efforts of the March of Dimes because my son was born at 24 weeks, weighing 14.7 ounces. Without the surfactant medication for his lungs, he most likely would not have made it. We have the March of Dimes to thank for this life-saving medication.
You can join the movement through social media posts to show support for the health of moms and babies and help raise awareness of the seriousness of prematurity. Visit Facebook.com/worldprematurityday to find messages to share. Use the hashtag #worldprematuritydayand tag @marchofdimes.
Each day, families face the heartbreaking realities of premature birth. Together we can help change this.
Amy Lamb
March of Dimes Ambassador Mom
Lexington
