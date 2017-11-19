US Sen Lindsey Graham
US Sen Lindsey Graham STEPHEN CROWLEY NYT
US Sen Lindsey Graham STEPHEN CROWLEY NYT

Letters to the Editor

At last, the truth about our ‘religious war’

Letter to The State editorial board

November 19, 2017 08:14 PM

UPDATED November 13, 2017 06:16 PM

Columbia, SC

Finally someone in the Republican Party has stated it out loud: “we’re in a religious war” (“NYC suspect should be held as enemy combatant, Graham tells Trump,” Nov. 2)

No more pussy-footing around: We have become a Christian country where the religion of others is no longer important. We are at war over religion.

Our esteemed senator tried to hide his intent with some covering words about the war being against “a sect of Islam” that “their fellow Muslims hate … more than we do,” but they are for naught. The one-time opponent of Donald Trump has now had a sip of the Trump Kool-Aid and likes the taste.

Part of Graham’s solution is to allow Trump’s travel ban for some Muslim-majority countries to go into effect. Of course, that won’t happen in any Muslim-majority country where Trump has hotels.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All this time, I thought the United States was a country that welcomed all religions and did not get involved in religious wars.

Silly me. I forgot: No one hates like Christians hate. Up until now, they have just been better at hiding that hate, couching it in soothing terms. No more.

Thanks to the senator for finally bringing the true intent of our nation’s Christian conservatives out into the open.

Don Hagedorn

Columbia

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Will Bianca Cuevas-Moore play in the next game?

    Changes in substitution pattern a little unsettling for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in their win over Wofford.

Will Bianca Cuevas-Moore play in the next game?

Will Bianca Cuevas-Moore play in the next game? 0:59

Will Bianca Cuevas-Moore play in the next game?
A'ja Wilson not happy with how the Gamecocks played their first half against Wofford 1:39

A'ja Wilson not happy with how the Gamecocks played their first half against Wofford
What USC Women's Basketball team learned from the game against Wofford 2:12

What USC Women's Basketball team learned from the game against Wofford

View More Video