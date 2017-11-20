Democrats need to serve the people

It is great that the Democrats are winning some elections. But they need to realize that winning elections means they have to serve the people. When I tried to contact my congressman in the 6th District, I’m usually rushed off of the phone by an aide. I get no response from him or his staff. I emailed the head of the state Democratic Party; no response from him either.
I remember hearing that when Strom Thurmond was in the Senate, anyone who called his office go a response within 24 hours. Why don’t our Democratic representatives have that same policy?
I usually vote Democrat, but I would like to see our Democratic representatives go out in the community more, reach out to their people more and not take our votes for granted. A lot of people in the 6th District are in need, but it doesn’t feel like we have anyone to represent us. That’s what causes voter apathy.
Our elected officials need to be about the people they represent, and not just the special-interest groups that donate to their campaigns. This includes the Colubmia City Council, the mayor and the Richland County Council. Talk to the people, listen to the people and mostly serve the people you represent.
Never miss a local story.
Victor L. Rodgers
Columbia
Comments