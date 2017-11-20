Templeton not fit to hold office

My wife and I have experienced job discrimination, I as an immigrant and she as a woman. So we are all for giving a deserving woman or immigrant an opportunity to be successful. Unfortunately, Catherine Templeton does not deserves this opportunity.
When Gov. Nikki Haley appointed her to manage the Department of Health and Environmental Control, she elected to run the large Columbia-based agency from her cushy surroundings in Charleston. She should have resigned or been forced out by the board or by the governor herself. Instead, she collected her state paycheck.
Since she is so smart and competent, maybe she could run the state’s affairs from California. Her ego exceeds her capabilities.
Now she promises not to take a salary if she’s elected governor. Big deal. As an independent voter, I will wait and see who is the best individual for the job, but I sincerely hope that the Republicans give her the boot early and fast.
Eruch Tata
Lexington
