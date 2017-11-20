SC GOP gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton
SC GOP gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton Andrew Harnik AP
SC GOP gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton Andrew Harnik AP

Letters to the Editor

Templeton not fit to hold office

Letter to The State editorial board

November 20, 2017 08:00 AM

Columbia, SC

My wife and I have experienced job discrimination, I as an immigrant and she as a woman. So we are all for giving a deserving woman or immigrant an opportunity to be successful. Unfortunately, Catherine Templeton does not deserves this opportunity.

When Gov. Nikki Haley appointed her to manage the Department of Health and Environmental Control, she elected to run the large Columbia-based agency from her cushy surroundings in Charleston. She should have resigned or been forced out by the board or by the governor herself. Instead, she collected her state paycheck.

Since she is so smart and competent, maybe she could run the state’s affairs from California. Her ego exceeds her capabilities.

Now she promises not to take a salary if she’s elected governor. Big deal. As an independent voter, I will wait and see who is the best individual for the job, but I sincerely hope that the Republicans give her the boot early and fast.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Eruch Tata

Lexington

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Top Photos from USC Women's Basketball vs Wofford

    The University of South Carolina Gamecocks beat Wofford in a home game at the Colonial Life Arena

Top Photos from USC Women's Basketball vs Wofford

Top Photos from USC Women's Basketball vs Wofford 0:31

Top Photos from USC Women's Basketball vs Wofford
Will Bianca Cuevas-Moore play in the next game? 0:59

Will Bianca Cuevas-Moore play in the next game?
A'ja Wilson not happy with how the Gamecocks played their first half against Wofford 1:39

A'ja Wilson not happy with how the Gamecocks played their first half against Wofford

View More Video