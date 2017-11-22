CHRISTIE HEMM KLOK NYT
Smartphone addiction has lasting consequences

Leonid Bershidsky’s excellent Sunday column, “How I’m beating my smartphone addiction,” is timely, addressing a very serious development in our society akin to drug and alcohol addiction. The problem is ubiquitous, infectious and damaging to this and future generations. Fragmentation of the family unit is further deepened by smartphone addiction.

Beating this addiction is no minor feat, but the advantages of doing so are enormous. The brilliant brains that created this problem are called on to find some form of a solution. We ignore this problem at a hefty cost to ourselves and our progeny.

Saba E. Demian, M.D.

Columbia

