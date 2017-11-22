Start by thanking God for this blessing

As families and friends gather to enjoy good food, good fellowship, liberty and freedom, may all give thanks to almighty God for raising up those with the wisdom and vision to produce the U.S. Constitution, a document that is the wonder and marvel of the world community.
Our forebears gave us a form of government that protects the worth and dignity of human life, the nobility of which is set forth in the preamble of that remarkable document: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Juistice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
On this Thanksgiving Day, may our prayers ask God to keep this nation under his care, and guide us in the way of justice and truth.
May God bless the United States of America.
Rev. Canon George Chassey
West Columbia
