Letters to the Editor

Roy Moore hasn’t been convicted of anything

November 23, 2017 06:31 PM

Columbia, SC

Whether we like it or not, former Judge Roy Moore is innocent until proven guilty, the standard of justice we and our forebears have relied upon for centuries. This standard is employed generally in a court of law to assure that justice is carried out.

Moore, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama, has been accused by several women of despicable behavior extending over several decades. It has been reported that that these acts have been corroborated by other women as well.

Political leaders of both parties have thought him guilty. Moore has become at the very least a national embarrassment, though not convicted in any court of law. My personal (and irrelevant) feeling is the Roy Moore is guilty of some or all of the accusations, but the golden thread of common law must presume him innocent, not to be convicted in any court of public opinion.

Roger L. Amidon

Columbia

