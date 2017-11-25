GOP going too far to pass tax bill

It should come as no surprise to anyone that President Trump is now supporting accused pedophile Roy Moore for U.S. senator from Alabama. Kellyanne Conway let the cat out of the bag when she told Fox news co-host Brian Kilmeade that the president wants the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through. The president as much as confirmed this strategy a few days later by not publicly distancing himself from Moore’s campaign.
Is there no limit to how low the Republican Party will stoop to get the very unpopular tax plan passed? If by some chance Moore is elected, the Senate must immediately expel him. Republicans must then work with the Democrats to craft a tax plan that is more equitable for those in middle and lower tax brackets.
Lewis Huffman
Columbia
