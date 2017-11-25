I’m standing with Dawn Staley

I totally agree with USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley for turning down the invitation to visit the White House (“‘People can think what they want to think’ about USC not going to White House, Staley says,” Nov. 18).
The current president has abused, degraded and insulted women for years. He especially dislikes minority women. Staley is right to keep the Gamecock women out of a hostile environment. They will always be national champions. They are right to take the high road.
Elizabeth S. Jones
Columbia
