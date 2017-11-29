Al Franken and Leeann Tweeden perform a skit during a USO tour in Mosul, Iraq, in this Dec. 16, 2006, handout photo provided by the U.S. Army. Tweeden, a radio newscaster, has accused Sen. Franken , of kissing and groping her without consent during the tour.
Letters to the Editor

Double-standard for sex allegations

Letter to The State editorial board

November 29, 2017 08:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Columbia, SC

Let’s see if I have it correct: Roy Moore, running for a Senate seat in Alabama, is accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls; the liberal media and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell excoriate him, saying he should step aside — which he should if the allegations are true.

Then we have a truly vile, despicable human being, Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who is photographed grabbing a woman’s breast while she is asleep. Even more deplorable, she says he also forcibly tried to kiss her. Now another woman says this jerk stalked her for days, after being on a TV program with him, until she threatened to call the police. I’m sure there are others.

Where are all the media and the Democratic senators calling for him to resign, as he should? Mitch McConnell says “we should investigate,” which sounds to me like nothing will happen to a sitting senator. Circle the wagons. When are we going to stop having a double standard;?

Leland M. Glen

Lexington

