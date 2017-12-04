‘The State’s’ social section could use this addition

I applaud The State’s willingness to try something new — or rather, reintroducing something of old — in the one to two “social” pages each Sunday, many with as few as three to five articles per page.
But there is little published that highlights non-profit arts activities. Other than the S.C. Phil, two dance groups, USC Music School events in Columbia, almost no other arts organizations are shown. There is space devoted to “activities” in the Go magazine and sometimes a calendar, but those again tend to be the “big” events in the opinion of your staff.
Most non-profit arts groups in the area do not have the funds to purchase even a 24th of a page ad. In the past, as with the social section, The State kept the community informed about these events. Today it is a crap shoot as to whether local arts events get even a word. If a small space was devoted to local arts performing groups, wow, what a great thing that would be.
People who come to these non-profit arts performances consider their attendance as a social occasion. Possibly a small area could be reserved for the arts in the social section and become a draw to add subscribers to The State.
Lillian Quackenbush
Columbia
