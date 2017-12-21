Letters to the Editor

Should ‘left-lane hogs’ be ticketed?

Letter to The State’s editorial board

December 21, 2017 10:16 AM

Columbia, SC

Cubby Christie asks “what is the problem” if drivers are doing the speed limit in the left lane of the interstate (“Only speeders mind ‘left-lane hogs,’” Dec. 10). The problem is that most people drive at least 10 mph over the limit, so people doing the speed limit are impeding the flow of traffic.

The left lane is for passing, for faster drivers and emergency vehicles and not to be hogged by people driving slower than the flow of traffic.

Maybe police should write tickets for slow drivers who create a hazard as other drivers get impatient and make erratic moves to pass on the right, creating a more dangerous situation. Let’s all be courteous and respect others. Don’t be a left-lane hog.

Jim Clark

Columbia

