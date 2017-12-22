Quinn conviction shows need to clean house

Some say Rick Quinn has suffered enough. Was he suffering when Richard Quinn and Associates was taking in millions of dollars from organizations that wanted legislative favors?
Quinn has said the charges against him were politically motivated and a witch hunt, which apparently is code for “I’m guilty, but I’ll admit it later.” Didn’t he just prove that? I think we can recall some others who recently proved that as well.
Every time these scandals occur, I think of the Lost Trust sting. The ethics law was weak then and still is.
Sen. Shane Massey says the ethics law needs to be updated; let’s see if anything changes. How can we expect our legislators to police themselves? The system obviously corrupts. What we can do is vote them all out — both parties. Let’s do it.
Dow Hammond III
Lexington
