Lower Richland ‘lynching’ allegation needs some explanation

I was shocked to read the quote about “the vicious lynching of a young lady in the LR cafeteria on Nov. 28 by a group of students whose members are known for fighting” (“Pelzer removed as principal at Lower Richland High School,” Dec. 15).
Was there in fact what is commonly referred to as lynching — i.e., killing by hanging — by a group of students? Why would I have not seen this reported in greater detail and on all the local and national news programs?
Or did it refer to the more obscure definition of lynching in state law: “Any act of violence inflicted by a mob upon the body of another person” that results in injury? Or was this simply irresponsible hyperbole on the part of the speaker?
It would have been most helpful to explain what this disturbing quote referred to.
Michael Sullivan
Columbia
