Letters to the Editor

Lower Richland ‘lynching’ allegation needs some explanation

Letter to The State editorial board

December 22, 2017 08:20 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 11:21 AM

Columbia, SC

I was shocked to read the quote about “the vicious lynching of a young lady in the LR cafeteria on Nov. 28 by a group of students whose members are known for fighting” (“Pelzer removed as principal at Lower Richland High School,” Dec. 15).

Was there in fact what is commonly referred to as lynching — i.e., killing by hanging — by a group of students? Why would I have not seen this reported in greater detail and on all the local and national news programs?

Or did it refer to the more obscure definition of lynching in state law: “Any act of violence inflicted by a mob upon the body of another person” that results in injury? Or was this simply irresponsible hyperbole on the part of the speaker?

It would have been most helpful to explain what this disturbing quote referred to.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Michael Sullivan

Columbia

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner

Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 1:01

Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner
Gray Collegiate's Dion Bethea after 63-61 win vs Porter Gaud 1:28

Gray Collegiate's Dion Bethea after 63-61 win vs Porter Gaud
Bol Bol gives team spark off the bench in Chick-fil-A Classic 0:44

Bol Bol gives team spark off the bench in Chick-fil-A Classic

View More Video