Trump a bad model for bad guys

To everyone who believes President Trump’s tweets are appropriate/admirable/funny or even just negligible, I offer just one example to prove otherwise.
Trump has constantly denigrated, excoriated and lied about the press in general and CNN in particular. Recently CNN International, through intrepid and dangerous reportage, aired a story on desperate migrants fleeing from war zones through Libya being detained and sold into slavery. It actually captured footage of a slave auction as it happened.
There has been worldwide condemnation, but the Libyans — pointing to Trump — have declared the video “fake news” like all of CNN. We are responsible for unleashing this and much more real harm upon the world.
Leigh Price
Columbia
