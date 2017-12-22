President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with senior military leaders. Sitting with Trump from left, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.
Letters to the Editor

Trump playing Churchillian role

Letter to The State editorial board

December 22, 2017 08:56 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 01:56 PM

Columbia, SC

As an avid history buff, one of my favorite books is William Shirer’s Rise And Fall Of The Third Reich. In its pages are naive, feckless political figures such as Neville Chamberlain. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were so weak they make Chamberlain strong and sage.

President Trump — thankfully — is of the Churchill mold. I’ll grant it’s an imperfect fit, yet decidedly there. A huge plus is the president isn’t politically correct.

President Trump rebuilds the military that President Obama gutted. Strong, vigilant armed services are needed to defeat threats besetting us. I am elated we have President Trump and will vote for his second term. Finally we have a president who won’t give billions of dollars to Iran or treat the terrorists as merely irked Boy Scouts.

Daniel House

West Columbia

