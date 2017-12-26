Thanks to these angels at Lexington hospital

A few months ago, I was loved back to health by the people of 7th North at Lexington Medical Center.
They did everything: making sure that I had my medicines on time, labs and testing completed, blankets and pillows when necessary and snacks available, keeping my room clean, offering an uplifting word, helping to get my fashion-forward hospital gown on, transporting me around, providing a laugh here and there and the turkey and dressing that I enjoyed when I was able to eat solid foods again.
My family and I thank God for them.
I know their jobs can be difficult and at times they may feel like they aren’t appreciated, but I want them to know that all of them will always have a warm place in my heart and in my family’s story.
Jay Baker
Lexington
