A screenshot from Lexington Medical Center’s Facebook page.
Letters to the Editor

Thanks to these angels at Lexington hospital

Letter to The State editorial board

December 26, 2017 03:25 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Columbia, SC

A few months ago, I was loved back to health by the people of 7th North at Lexington Medical Center.

They did everything: making sure that I had my medicines on time, labs and testing completed, blankets and pillows when necessary and snacks available, keeping my room clean, offering an uplifting word, helping to get my fashion-forward hospital gown on, transporting me around, providing a laugh here and there and the turkey and dressing that I enjoyed when I was able to eat solid foods again.

My family and I thank God for them.

I know their jobs can be difficult and at times they may feel like they aren’t appreciated, but I want them to know that all of them will always have a warm place in my heart and in my family’s story.

Jay Baker

Lexington

