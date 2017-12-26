Unit one of the VC Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, SC, is shown during a 2016 media tour of the facility.
Unit one of the VC Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, SC, is shown during a 2016 media tour of the facility. Chuck Burton AP
Letters to the Editor

We should be celebrating failed nuclear reactors

Letter to The State editorial board

December 26, 2017

Columbia, SC

I am astonished at the lengths to which everyone from editorial writers and public officials to everyday citizens will go to accommodate all things nuclear. SCANA’s nuclear-reactor project goes kaput, and there is not a word mentioned about all the radioactive waste that is avoided as a result — only lengthy discussions of the money wasted.

Now the Savannah River Site may be offered a new nuclear mission for the unfinished MOX facility to make a parts for warheads, and the debate is all about job creation.

Is the almighty dollar the only thing we worry about? Are healthy people and a sustainable environment just window dressing?

Joanne Williams

Columbia

