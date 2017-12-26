We should be celebrating failed nuclear reactors

I am astonished at the lengths to which everyone from editorial writers and public officials to everyday citizens will go to accommodate all things nuclear. SCANA’s nuclear-reactor project goes kaput, and there is not a word mentioned about all the radioactive waste that is avoided as a result — only lengthy discussions of the money wasted.
Now the Savannah River Site may be offered a new nuclear mission for the unfinished MOX facility to make a parts for warheads, and the debate is all about job creation.
Is the almighty dollar the only thing we worry about? Are healthy people and a sustainable environment just window dressing?
Joanne Williams
Columbia
