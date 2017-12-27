Forget Heisman; reserve presidency for better person

I had to laugh when I read the Dec. 15 letter, “Reserve Heisman for a better person,” as Donald Trump’s name could have been substituted for Baker Mayfield’s.
I will not defend Baker Mayfield’s actions. But I would remind everyone that we elected a president with no manners and the poster boy for bad behavior. He is also a jerk, too arrogant to care and an ambassador and representative of our country.
At least Baker Mayfield apologized, something our president has never done and probably will never do. Donald Trump’s behavior is much more concerning than any Heisman Trophy winner.
Ellen Horn
Columbia
