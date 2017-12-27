House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer denounce the Republican tax bill.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer denounce the Republican tax bill.

Suddenly, Democrats are fiscal hawks?

December 27, 2017 02:14 PM

Columbia, SC

It took from 1776 until 2008 for the national debt to reach $10 trillion. During Barack Obama’s eight years in office, it doubled to $20 trillion. To be fair, $1 trillion probably went to take the country out of the great recession inherited from President Bush, another $2 trillion for the Middle East wars, also inherited. The remaining $7 trillion was spent on expanding social programs such as Medicaid and Obamacare.

With the passage of the new tax law, Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, like a tired Vaudeville act, decry the fact that it will add $1.5 trillion to the national debt over a period of 10 years.

Where were they when the the national debt was doubling?

Under the new law, the average household would get a tax cut of $1,600. Forty five percent of households will pay no federal income taxes due to doubling the personal exemption to $12,000 per person. Corporations and other businesses have annouced employee bonuses and expanded other benefits, and the stock market is at an historic high with unemployment down to a 17 year-low. And the Democrats are becoming fiscal hawks. This is hypocrisy at its highest.

Angelo Perri

Columbia

