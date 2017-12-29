BRYAN THOMAS NYT
BRYAN THOMAS NYT

Letters to the Editor

Holocaust isn’t the only important topic SC students might not get taught

Letter to The States editorial board

December 29, 2017 10:24 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Columbia, SC

The Holocaust wasn’t the only important topic left out of the proposed S.C. social studies standards (“‘Holocaust’ left out of proposed guidelines,” Dec. 16).

There’s also no reference to analyzing the effects of the media on the political process, which is specifically listed in the U.S. standards for civics education: “Students should be able to evaluate, take, and defend positions on the influence of the media on American political life.”

There is some vague reference in the S.C. standards for high school, but my experience writing standards in our state has demonstrated that teachers want and need specificity. As the spokesman for the state Education Department said, if it’s not mentioned, it won’t be taught.

Unfortunately, simply reinstating this standard does not guarantee it will be taught either. Educators know what is on the test, and for the most part, they teach to the test. Sadly, media literacy is not part of this instruction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Studying the role of the media is especially important considering the criticism leveled on it in the past year by the president.

Frank W. Baker

Columbia

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation

    South Carolina coach Will Muschamp talks about Bryan McClendon and the USC offensive preparation.

What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation

What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation 0:38

What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation
Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 18:41

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car
Midlands woman loses handcuffs, climbs into front of patrol car and steals it 1:14

Midlands woman loses handcuffs, climbs into front of patrol car and steals it

View More Video