This is the only way to clean up DC

We are fed up with the rampant corruption in Washington. But what can we do about it? Congressmen, bureaucrats and lobbyists, who are enjoying lavish, prosperous lifestyles (courtesy of our taxes), are not going to fix it.
This is not a partisan issue. No matter who is elected, Congress will never relinquish its power unless some powerful political force outside of Washington intervenes. The problem is big, but Article V of the Constitution gives us a big solution: a convention of states. If two-thirds of the states call a convention to impose term limits and spending limits on Congress, it will start the process of reform for the federal government.
The General Assembly has before it two joint resolutions (H.3233 and S.86) to call for a convention of the states. But many powerful forces from Washington are trying to prevent South Carolina from joining. Please contact your state legislators at scstatehouse.gov and ask them to vote “yes” to join the convention. This is an important grass-roots effort that will help drain the D.C. swamp.
Jane Kenny
Bluffton
