Former Alabama Chief Justice and US Senate candidate Roy Moore rides in on a horse to vote in the Alabama Senate election.
Former Alabama Chief Justice and US Senate candidate Roy Moore rides in on a horse to vote in the Alabama Senate election. Brynn Anderson AP
Former Alabama Chief Justice and US Senate candidate Roy Moore rides in on a horse to vote in the Alabama Senate election. Brynn Anderson AP

Letters to the Editor

How did ‘God’s candidate’ lose?

Letter to The State editorial board

January 03, 2018 03:30 PM

Columbia, SC

How was it that the Democrat and pro-abortion candidate Doug Jones won the special U.S. Senate election in Alabama and God’s candidate, the Republican Bible-thumping, homosexual hating, fire-breathing evangelical Roy Moore, lost? I can think of several reasons that Roy’s God failed to intervene and swing the election to poor old Roy:

(A) God doesn’t exist.

(B) God wanted to swing the election to Roy but was powerless to affect the outcome. So much for omnipotence.

(C) God was busy trying to save the Trump presidency.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

(D) God’s candidate was Doug Jones and not Roy Moore.

(E) God no longer does requests.

For evangelicals who believe in a God who supposedly immerses itself in all the minutiae in our daily lives, this election has to be a bitter, bitter disappointment. The days when gullible old white racists who embrace religious fairy tales control America’s destiny are passing, and a new day is dawning in America.

Larry Knight

Columbia

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

    Dominion offers $1.3 billion in refunds for SCE&G customers.

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?
Look: USC signee Rosendo Louis at Under Armour game week 0:57

Look: USC signee Rosendo Louis at Under Armour game week
Look: USC signee Hank Manos at Under Armour game week 0:57

Look: USC signee Hank Manos at Under Armour game week

View More Video