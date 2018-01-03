How did ‘God’s candidate’ lose?

How was it that the Democrat and pro-abortion candidate Doug Jones won the special U.S. Senate election in Alabama and God’s candidate, the Republican Bible-thumping, homosexual hating, fire-breathing evangelical Roy Moore, lost? I can think of several reasons that Roy’s God failed to intervene and swing the election to poor old Roy:
(A) God doesn’t exist.
(B) God wanted to swing the election to Roy but was powerless to affect the outcome. So much for omnipotence.
(C) God was busy trying to save the Trump presidency.
(D) God’s candidate was Doug Jones and not Roy Moore.
(E) God no longer does requests.
For evangelicals who believe in a God who supposedly immerses itself in all the minutiae in our daily lives, this election has to be a bitter, bitter disappointment. The days when gullible old white racists who embrace religious fairy tales control America’s destiny are passing, and a new day is dawning in America.
Larry Knight
Columbia
Comments