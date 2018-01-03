Old sexual harassment claims are questionable

This craziness about sexual harassment is becoming ridiculous and at epidemic proportions. Even the pope agrees it has gone too far.
If something happened that is so egregious and sexually inappropriate, you should report it at the time it happens. Don’t wait 10 or 20 or 30 years later and cry about it. Don’t wait until a politically opportune time so you can profit from it. Don’t wait until the perpetrator is famous to drag it out of the closet.
Something people did many years ago should not result in a life sentence. What matters is what kind of person they are now. None among us has a perfect life from teenage years to adulthood. The Bible says a person can be forgiven. Men are going to be paranoid about being in an office or a counseling session alone with a woman, afraid they will be accused 10 years down the road of something sexually inappropriate. Women shouldn’t let themselves be put in a compromised situation in the first place.
Carolyn McNeill
Lexington
