Thank goodness for regulations

January 04, 2018

Columbia, SC

I am dog-tired of this mindless anti-government and anti-regulation attitude being peddled by conservatives and Republicans in a shameless vote-grubbing exercise (“What do SC congressmen think about net neutrality?” Dec. 20).

While reasonable people would agree that “excessive” government regulation is not desirable or acceptable, many times, regulation is not only desirable but necessary, and I point out South Carolina’s own all-too-recent SCANA-Santee Cooper nuclear fiasco as an example where far more oversight and regulation should have been in place.

Let me also point out that if it weren’t for the evil federal government, Jim Crow would still be alive and well, and my fellow Southerners would still be hanging blacks from every other tree. And if it weren’t for the evil federal government, women would still be second-class citizens, barefoot and pregnant and in the kitchen. And, yes, there’s much more to be done in race relations and gender equality, but progress has certainly been made since my childhood in the mid-1950s.

Bill Schmidt

West Columbia

