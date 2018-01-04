Left-lane hogs weren’t taught correctly

The problem that Cubby Christie wants to know about is Mr. Christie and drivers who share his attitude (“Only speeders mind ‘left-lane hogs,’” Dec. 10). They are one of the main reasons that most traffic congestion exists.
The left lane is for passing and passing only. Mr. Christie’s selfish attitude reveals that he wasn’t taught properly how to drive; it’s a typical Southern self-centered attitude. Maybe the speeding driver is late for work or is trying to get to the hospital to see dying loved one for the last time.
I was fortunate to be taught how to drive by my parents ,who both came from up North, where people adhere to traffic laws most of the time. Not only do they not ride in the left lane but they also use turn signals and drive like they are going somewhere. In other parts of our country and the entire world, it is considered rude and selfish to ride in the left lane.
Chris Corbacho
West Columbia
