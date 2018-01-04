File Photo THE STATE
File Photo THE STATE

Letters to the Editor

Left-lane hogs weren’t taught correctly

Letter to The State editorial board

January 04, 2018 04:07 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Columbia, SC

The problem that Cubby Christie wants to know about is Mr. Christie and drivers who share his attitude (“Only speeders mind ‘left-lane hogs,’” Dec. 10). They are one of the main reasons that most traffic congestion exists.

The left lane is for passing and passing only. Mr. Christie’s selfish attitude reveals that he wasn’t taught properly how to drive; it’s a typical Southern self-centered attitude. Maybe the speeding driver is late for work or is trying to get to the hospital to see dying loved one for the last time.

I was fortunate to be taught how to drive by my parents ,who both came from up North, where people adhere to traffic laws most of the time. Not only do they not ride in the left lane but they also use turn signals and drive like they are going somewhere. In other parts of our country and the entire world, it is considered rude and selfish to ride in the left lane.

Chris Corbacho

West Columbia

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds

    Tom Farrell explains why Dominion wants to give rate payers a refund

Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds

Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds 1:40

Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds
Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands 0:25

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands
The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season 2:19

The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season

View More Video