End the annual New Year’s terrorism

Letter to The State editorial board

January 05, 2018 05:17 PM

Columbia, SC

Another year has come, and as it always happens we did not enjoy the transition.

Two houses from us, it sounded like a war zone until after 1 in the morning. There was a star shower over the house next door. Someone was shooting a pistol, and after midnight I heard someone firing an AR-15 twice. But the police never came. They should ride through Woodfield and see what’s going on.

We should not have to live like this just because someone wants to hear loud noise and keep everyone awake.

Charles Yarborough

Columbia

