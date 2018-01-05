Pull over for emergency vehicles

I was waiting at a red light to make a left turn in front of the Bi-Lo on St. Andrews Road when a fire truck from the Irmo station approached the intersection, lights on and horn blaring, to turn left onto Piney Grove Road.
Of course the fire truck had the right of way, even at a red light, but at least two cars not only failed to stop for the fire truck but pushed through their light as it was turning red.
I hope those drivers never have family members who suffer needlessly because of inconsiderate drivers who selfishly ignore the laws and impede emergency vehicles.
Michele Fischer
Columbia
