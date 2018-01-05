Letters to the Editor

Fewer tests mean less learning

Letter to The State editorial board

January 05, 2018 05:18 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Columbia, SC

Good grief. Sen. Vincent Sheheen and Mike Fanning want to provide “relief in student testing,” offering no educated thought as to the impact upon teacher and student performance.

I invite their attention to the military saying: “You get what you inspect, not what you expect.”

Given our declining national and state education rankings, a laissez-faire approach to performance requirements for educators and students is ill-advised. The results of testing to demanding standards is never matched by self-serving evaluations and self-fulfulling expectations.

Where better than school to learn that life is a test, that can be prepared for, and that preparation can be measurable by applied standards? The money spent in testing is a sad but needed expenditure to discipline our educational system — a system that left to itself is a catadromous entity, rather than anadromous (look it up, think about it, it’s on the test).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ken Sullivan

Chapin

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bryan McClendon: 'Moving sucks ... We believe in South Carolina'

    Bryan McClendon reacts to being names South Carolina football offensive coordinator and discusses the future of his career.

Bryan McClendon: 'Moving sucks ... We believe in South Carolina'

Bryan McClendon: 'Moving sucks ... We believe in South Carolina' 2:31

Bryan McClendon: 'Moving sucks ... We believe in South Carolina'
Muschamp: Bryan McClendon 'the best hire for South Carolina' 1:49

Muschamp: Bryan McClendon 'the best hire for South Carolina'
Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers 1:08

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

View More Video