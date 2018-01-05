Michael Slager’s sentence says it’s fine for a cop to kill

How is it that ex-police officer Michael Slager only received 20 years in prison for killing someone? How is it that a person from low-income housing, usually uneducated, receives more time for robbery than an officer of the law who kills a man? If not for the concerned citizen who captured the shooting on video, the officer would have gotten away with a fabricated story; he was filmed manipulating the crime scene.
We know there was no threat to the officer because the man was shot in the back, not once but five times. Is the fact that the officer was planting evidence irrelevant because the officer was white? Who do we hold to a higher standard: the poor uneducated or the highly trained officers of the law? Shouldn’t those held to a higher standard be punished more harshly for breaking the public trust and the law?
I do not claim to know if this is a race issue, a cultural standard or an example of the justice system in South Carolina, but there is something wrong with this picture. I have heard of the justice system punishing people harshly to make an example of them to deter future behavior. So what example does this set?
Jamil Aaron
Florence
