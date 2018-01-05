SC Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton
SC Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton Andrew Harnik AP
SC Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton Andrew Harnik AP

Letters to the Editor

Catherine Templeton misreads SC voters

Letter to The State editorial board

January 05, 2018 05:29 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Columbia, SC

We have known, since her abbreviated stay as head of DHEC under Nikki Haley, that Catherine Templeton has little affinity for fact, responsibility, accountability and transparency.

Now, after recent and repeated expressions of support and admiration for Steve Bannon, including her claim that Bannon “speaks for the rest of us,” we can confirm that Mrs. Templeton also has zero affection for honesty, integrity and honor.

Templeton is convinced that her campaign money is more important in the race for governor than her message, which reflects divisiveness, hypocrisy and bigotry. She has, like Bannon, misread the intelligence, goodness and decency of our citizens.

We should feel sorry for her.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cermette Clardy Jr.

Isle of Palms

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dan Werner 'the best fit' for Gamecocks coaching staff

    South Carolina football coach and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon explain what they like in new QBs coach Dan Werner.

Dan Werner 'the best fit' for Gamecocks coaching staff

Dan Werner 'the best fit' for Gamecocks coaching staff 4:02

Dan Werner 'the best fit' for Gamecocks coaching staff
Muschamp: Bryan McClendon 'the best hire for South Carolina' 1:49

Muschamp: Bryan McClendon 'the best hire for South Carolina'
Bryan McClendon: 'Moving sucks ... We believe in South Carolina' 2:31

Bryan McClendon: 'Moving sucks ... We believe in South Carolina'

View More Video