Catherine Templeton misreads SC voters

We have known, since her abbreviated stay as head of DHEC under Nikki Haley, that Catherine Templeton has little affinity for fact, responsibility, accountability and transparency.
Now, after recent and repeated expressions of support and admiration for Steve Bannon, including her claim that Bannon “speaks for the rest of us,” we can confirm that Mrs. Templeton also has zero affection for honesty, integrity and honor.
Templeton is convinced that her campaign money is more important in the race for governor than her message, which reflects divisiveness, hypocrisy and bigotry. She has, like Bannon, misread the intelligence, goodness and decency of our citizens.
We should feel sorry for her.
Cermette Clardy Jr.
Isle of Palms
