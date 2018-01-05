Letters to the Editor

Of course there’s evil in the world. That’s precisely why we need gun restrictions

Letter to The State editorial board

January 05, 2018 05:29 PM

January 05, 2018 05:29 PM

Columbia, SC

When I read Fred Kerr’s Dec. 8 letter, “Pacifists wrong about Christianity,” I was struck with how differently individuals interpret the same set of circumstances.

I would prefer that we only allowed guns for hunting, but this isn’t, as Mr. Kerr suggests, because I view man as basically good.

I know there are evil people and evil behavior, and that is why I wish guns were not so prevalent.

I’m not an “escapist” who sees “earth as a utopian paradise.” That may, however, be a good description for someone who believes that people can be cleanly divided into those who are good (and therefore should carry a gun) and those who are evil.

Joni Webb

Columbia

