Of course there’s evil in the world. That’s precisely why we need gun restrictions

When I read Fred Kerr’s Dec. 8 letter, “Pacifists wrong about Christianity,” I was struck with how differently individuals interpret the same set of circumstances.
I would prefer that we only allowed guns for hunting, but this isn’t, as Mr. Kerr suggests, because I view man as basically good.
I know there are evil people and evil behavior, and that is why I wish guns were not so prevalent.
I’m not an “escapist” who sees “earth as a utopian paradise.” That may, however, be a good description for someone who believes that people can be cleanly divided into those who are good (and therefore should carry a gun) and those who are evil.
Never miss a local story.
Joni Webb
Columbia
Comments