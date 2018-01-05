Alabama defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne pulls in a touchdown reception in the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship.
Letters to the Editor

I’m a Gamecock fan, and I would never pull against Clemson in a bowl

Letter to The States editorial board

January 05, 2018 05:31 PM

Columbia, SC

It saddens me as a Gamecock, a South Carolinian and a Christian to read that there were University of South Carolina fans who preferred Alabama to win over our own state’s teams. I love my school, where I received two degrees, and think of us as No. 1 win or lose.

I also love my home state, so I am proud when something positive occurs for and in South Carolina.

Many people put our state down, including some from here. I wouldn’t want to be from any other state. I am glad when the other teams in our wonderful state give us positive reinforcement. It’s just good sportsmanship.

More important, it’s a godly trait to love others regardless of their school affiliation. I say “Go Tigers” when they are not playing my school.

Susie Szasz

Lugoff

