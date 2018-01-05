I’m a Gamecock fan, and I would never pull against Clemson in a bowl

It saddens me as a Gamecock, a South Carolinian and a Christian to read that there were University of South Carolina fans who preferred Alabama to win over our own state’s teams. I love my school, where I received two degrees, and think of us as No. 1 win or lose.
I also love my home state, so I am proud when something positive occurs for and in South Carolina.
Many people put our state down, including some from here. I wouldn’t want to be from any other state. I am glad when the other teams in our wonderful state give us positive reinforcement. It’s just good sportsmanship.
More important, it’s a godly trait to love others regardless of their school affiliation. I say “Go Tigers” when they are not playing my school.
Susie Szasz
Lugoff
