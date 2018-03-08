Charles Krupa AP
Doesn’t ‘needing’ an AR-15 suggest mental illness?

Letter to The State editorial board

March 08, 2018 08:24 AM

Columbia, SC

Does anyone else see the irony in the NRA’s position that gun violence is the result of mental illness?

Consider: David Hogg, the 18-year-old activist protesting gun violence, is now getting death threats from NRA cult members. Really, threatening an 18-year-old exercising his First Amendment rights is a prime example of saneness?

A person who truly believes he needs an AR-15 rifle so he can stand up to the U.S. government is essentially a traitor. And if he thinks he can prevail against the military, then he is essentially insane.

So yes, let’s use mental health as the factor in obtaining AR-15s, because no truly sane person outside of law enforcement and the military would want or need one.

Ron Miller

Batesburg

