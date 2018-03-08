Former SC Rep Rick Quinn looks on as his father, political consultant Richard Quinn, talks with lawyers following a hearing in their corruption cases. Should their clients and other legislators also be prosecuted?
Former SC Rep Rick Quinn looks on as his father, political consultant Richard Quinn, talks with lawyers following a hearing in their corruption cases. Should their clients and other legislators also be prosecuted? Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
Former SC Rep Rick Quinn looks on as his father, political consultant Richard Quinn, talks with lawyers following a hearing in their corruption cases. Should their clients and other legislators also be prosecuted? Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

Letters to the Editor

Quinns and others need severe punishment

Letter to The State editorial board

March 08, 2018 04:00 PM

Columbia, SC

It seems to me that there were three parties involved in the Quinn corruption case:

1. Those who wanted to influence the Legislature and provided money to ensure action.

2. Those who took “legally” provided funds from those who wanted action and provided funds to certain legislators.

3. The state legislators who received the funds and acted as desired.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The choice should be between finding all three parties innocent or all three parties guilty. It seems wrong to me to prosecute only the middleman.

So far, the only ones suffering seem to be those who have to pay higher power bills and tuition.

Hal McGirt

Columbia

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What Frank Martin said about RPI and the NIT

View More Video