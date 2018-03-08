Quinns and others need severe punishment

It seems to me that there were three parties involved in the Quinn corruption case:
1. Those who wanted to influence the Legislature and provided money to ensure action.
2. Those who took “legally” provided funds from those who wanted action and provided funds to certain legislators.
3. The state legislators who received the funds and acted as desired.
The choice should be between finding all three parties innocent or all three parties guilty. It seems wrong to me to prosecute only the middleman.
So far, the only ones suffering seem to be those who have to pay higher power bills and tuition.
Hal McGirt
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
