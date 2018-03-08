Trump’s infrastructure plan is a joke

Everyone knows how potholed are our roads, how dangerous our bridges, how pitiful our railroads (embarrassing compared with those of China, Japan and other advanced countries), how inadequate our schools and hospitals and how substandard our water reservoirs, but there is no money to pay for them in President Trump’s infrastructure plan.
He expects cities and states to come up with the funding. They are broke. Some suggest opening projects to private investors who might impose user fees, toll roads and hidden costs. There is even the suggestion that foreign countries might buy bridges, etc. Is that what we want?
Let us stop Trump’s plan before it gets started. Nothing is free. People who think the money will simply appear are like the child in the grocery store who demands candy from his parents who cannot afford fruit and vegetables. It will only come when taxes are fair, wages are higher, jobs are assured, self-discipline and government oversight are strong, education is stronger and training and retraining are available for a changing workplace. We must work for the common good. Our country is in grave danger from within and without.
Nancy Larsen
Lugof
