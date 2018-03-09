An easy fix for sunken manhole covers

Has anyone besides me been dodging sunken manhole covers in our repaved streets lately? I have a suggestion got state and local highway officials.
Order up adapter rings in standard manhole sizes. When repaving raises the height of the street above the manhole cover, set in an iron adapter ring. Then, set the manhole cover in the ring.
Bingo. The cover is now at the level of the repaved street without the need to dig up and reset the whole thing.
Ashby Morton
Columbia
