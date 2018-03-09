Letters to the Editor

An easy fix for sunken manhole covers

Letter to The State editorial board

March 09, 2018 08:27 AM

Columbia, SC

Has anyone besides me been dodging sunken manhole covers in our repaved streets lately? I have a suggestion got state and local highway officials.

Order up adapter rings in standard manhole sizes. When repaving raises the height of the street above the manhole cover, set in an iron adapter ring. Then, set the manhole cover in the ring.

Bingo. The cover is now at the level of the repaved street without the need to dig up and reset the whole thing.

Ashby Morton

Columbia

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

