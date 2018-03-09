SC ‘personhood’ bill strips women of their rights

In El Salvador, women with life-threatening conditions aggravated by pregnancy have no access to abortions that could save their lives. Women who experience miscarriages are accused of abortion, charged with homicide and sentenced to decades in prison. Medical personnel who suspect women of abortion call the police, who interrogate them as they recover from a miscarriage. Women and girls are forced to carry to term pregnancies that are the product of rape.
It sounds like a nightmare, doesn’t it?
It’s happening because in 1998, El Salvador modified its constitution so that “life” was defined as beginning at the moment of fertilization.
Today, our Legislature is debating a so-called “personhood act,”, which seeks to establish full legal rights for a fertilized egg. With S.217, women in South Carolina would experience the same violations that Salvadoran women have experienced for the past 20 years.
People never believed this would happen in El Salvador, and it did. Don’t think it can’t happen here in South Carolina. It can and will unless we speak out and defeat S.217.
Deborah Billings
Columbia
